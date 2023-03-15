Open in App
New York State
The Associated Press

LivePerson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $225.7 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $514.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $395 million to $410 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

