Open in App
Utah State
See more from this location?
ABC4

Utah had 2nd largest increase in gas prices in U.S., study says

By Tyson Romero,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfSRH_0lKJhpdJ00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — As nationwide gas prices have seen an all-time high recently with global oil demand , some states are still experiencing escalated costs when fueling up at the pump.

A report that analyzed national gas averages over the last year showed Utah as having the second-largest increase in price over all states.

The study performed by LendingTree gathered data from AAA and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to determine which states had the biggest increase and decrease in price year over year.

According to the report, Utah had a 7.3% increase in gas prices, with the average price being $3.47 per gallon in March of 2022 and escalating to $3.73 by March of 2023.

This jump by Utah was second only to Colorado, which saw a massive increase of 19% in its price average. The report estimates that this rise in cost in Colorado is likely due to the state’s only oil refinery being temporarily shut down in December 2022.

By contrast, the state that saw the biggest drop in fuel was South Carolina, which watched prices go from $3.48 to $3.00 per gallon over the year, a decrease of 13.7%.

In comparing Utah against other states in the report’s fully ranked list of high gas averages, Utah takes the eighth spot, with Hawaii as the current highest at $4.88 per gallon.

Upon further review of gas prices as of March 2023, AAA’s website shows that the current national average price of regular gas is $3.47 per gallon, which is down from the $4.32 average a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How much beer is drunk on Saint Patrick’s Day? Turns out, a lot
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
‘This is our top priority,’ symposium highlights measures to save Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
LDS Church makes ‘largest ever’ water donation to Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Alerts posted as atmospheric river event gets underway
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Football teams and lawmakers make 35,000-pound donation to Utah Food Bank
Provo, UT2 days ago
Residents head to sandbag filling station in Wasatch County to prepare for potential floods
Heber City, UT4 days ago
‘Depraved indifference to human life’: Utahn’s charges amended after killing toddlers in DUI crash
Eagle Mountain, UT3 days ago
Utah repeat offender arrested for identity fraud and theft
Taylorsville, UT2 days ago
Judge for Lori Daybell murder trial discusses death penalty and evidence motions
Saint Anthony, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy