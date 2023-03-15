Open in App
Saint Louis County, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County police sub-station moving into Spanish Lake Townhomes

By Kayla ShepperdJordan Williams,

3 days ago

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Spanish Lake Townhomes residents will be welcoming new neighbors in the next couple of weeks.

The St. Louis County Police Department is adding a sub-station to the property. The sub-station will move into the property’s old leasing office.

“I think it was important to have it here because it fills a need in the area,” said Joe Stilwell, the regional property manager.

Third teenage boy arrested in killing of Lake St. Louis girl

Stilwell said he reached out to the police department last fall to discuss the possibility of adding a sub-station to the property.

The sub-station will provide county police officers in north county with a place to take breaks and fill out paperwork.

“We were able to create a really good relationship with the St. Louis County police,” Stilwell said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of the officers there, and we felt like this was a great place to be able to do it.”

The sub-station will open in the next two weeks. Stilwell said he wants it to be around for as long as possible.

The station will be open 24/7 for patrol officers. Captain Tony Cavaletti said the station’s location will help break down barriers within the community.

“We are actually in the community of where they live and where they reside,” Cavaletti said. “So, for us, we are in the area of where they go to bed every night. If something happens, we are right around the corner.”

Cavaletti said that the sub-station allows officers to be more spread out in the area, and added that sub-stations are successful in deterring crime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0
