Open in App
Volusia County, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

WATCH: New Jersey Man Arrested After Threat To Murder Florida Sheriff Who Took Stand Against Neo-Nazi

By Danielle Shockey,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUU2J_0lKJgLqK00

A New Jersey man who made an anonymous online threat to kill a sheriff in Florida has been arrested.

According to investigators, the threat was directed at Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood due to the sheriff’s recent stand against a neo-Nazi hate group.

The man was arrested at his mother’s house Monday and faces extradition to Volusia County to face his felony charge.

In the news: Suspected Terrorist Caught At The US-Canadian Border Amid Illegal Migration Surge

In a Tuesday news conference, Sheriff Chitwood announced Monday’s arrest of 38-year-old Richard Golden of Monmouth Junction, NJ, again denouncing the hateful and violent rhetoric circulating online among fringe members of society.

“I cannot wait to meet him when he gets off the plane,” the sheriff said, “because one of the first faces he’s going to see welcoming him to the Volusia County Jail, the happiest place on earth, is going to be me.”

Sheriff Chitwood news conference: Threat arrest

Golden, charged with making a written threat to kill or cause injury, posted the threat in a 4chan chat on Feb. 22. Various users were discussing Sheriff Chitwood’s response to recent hate activity in Volusia County.

One anonymous user (later identified as Golden) stated: “Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem.” He added: “But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him.”

The information was flagged by the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange (CFIX), launching a joint investigation that ultimately identified Golden, living in his mother’s home in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

In the news: FBI Searching For Victims Of Retired Michigan School Teacher Who Molested Mentally Disabled Child On Plane

When contacted by members of an FBI task force and South Brunswick Police Department officers, Golden’s mother indicated her son stays in his room and is always on the Internet. She said he doesn’t work, rarely leaves the house, and is hostile toward law enforcement and the government.

Golden was arrested without incident Monday afternoon by South Brunswick police.

Sheriff Chitwood thanked the law enforcement partners involved in making the arrest, including South Brunswick PD, the FBI and task force members, CFIX, State Attorney R.J. Larizza and the Middlesex County, NJ, Prosecutors Office.

“The anonymous nature of the internet may make people feel they can say anything, but if you make threats or put people in fear we will use all our resources to track you down,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in his own announcement of the arrest. “Yesterday showed that being 974 miles away from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was no distance too great for the teamwork of law enforcement.”

In the news: Deputies Arrest Nursing Home Employees For Battery On 2 Elderly Residents

Golden was transported to the Middlesex County Corrections Center to be held pending extradition to Volusia County.

“Nazi sympathizers and hate group supporters have made several unsuccessful attempts at intimidating Sheriff Chitwood and his family, including a failed “swatting” of the sheriff’s parents’ home (making a false 911 call threatening violence in an attempt to provoke a police response) and harassing one of his daughters,” said VSO.

Sheriff Chitwood also took the opportunity Tuesday to display new “Scumbag Eradication Team” T-shirts and “Volusia Strong” coffee mugs that are on sale in response to the recent incidents of hate.

All proceeds will benefit a new Volusia Sheriff’s Youth Foundation program to push back against hate and educate youth about history, including through Foundation-sponsored trips to the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.

The sheriff has already identified candidates for the program: Recently, several students at a Volusia County high school were caught defacing school property with swasitkas. The students claimed they knew the symbols were offensive but didn’t have a full understanding of what they meant.

Anyone who wants to order a T-shirt ($25) or mug ($15) can click here * or email info@vsyf.org .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement

WATCH: New Jersey Man Arrested After Threat To Murder Florida Sheriff Who Took Stand Against Neo-Nazi

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Leesburg man missing after he walks out of own trial, judge sentences him anyway
Leesburg, FL1 day ago
Tree service worker arrested after police officer pulls over his pickup
Fruitland Park, FL1 day ago
Attorney: Foster system to blame for Brevard County toddler’s murder
Titusville, FL2 days ago
35 arrested in takedown of Central Florida drug smuggling operation
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Florida Man Charged: Killing, Dismembering, And Burning Woman He Met On Social Media
Indian Harbour Beach, FL4 days ago
Drug activity investigation leads to 4 arrests in Cocoa, police say
Cocoa, FL2 days ago
Florida man nearly 'burned alive' by exploding propane grill, sues owner of Orlando apartment complex
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Leader Of Fentanyl, Cocaine Distribution Ring In Orlando Gets 40 Years
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Death investigation at home of local doctor under state scrutiny
Fruitland Park, FL3 days ago
Teen driving at 95 mph nabbed with felony amount of marijuana
Summerfield, FL2 days ago
USPS mail carriers robbed in Central Florida; officials offer rewards up to $50K to help solve cases
Orlando, FL4 days ago
‘Never met a woman so strong’: Florida officer complimented by apprehended burglary suspect
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Snowbird who tried to escape from jail lands back behind bars
The Villages, FL4 days ago
Leesburg man arrested after allegedly stealing sandwich and drinks from Wawa
Leesburg, FL5 days ago
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at party in Brevard County park: deputies
Melbourne Beach, FL7 days ago
UCF professor who tweeted ‘Black privilege is real’ sues school for investigating and firing him
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Lawsuit In Death Of 19-Year-Old College Football Player Goes To Florida Supreme Court
Deland, FL5 days ago
Man wins $2M on Polk County drug store Powerball ticket
Kissimmee, FL2 days ago
What is this? Woman finds odd creature in yard, leading to much debate
Titusville, FL4 days ago
Polk County Man Wins $2 Million On Powerball Quick-Pick
Kissimmee, FL2 days ago
Florida Man Takes ‘The Cash’ Option Following $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Win
Astatula, FL3 days ago
Lake County man wins one million dollar prize
Astatula, FL4 days ago
Floridians Shocked as DeSantis Goes to War With Orlando
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Florida Professor Sues University After Being Terminated And Then Reinstated
Orlando, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy