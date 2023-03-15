Jets fans mostly happy Aaron Rodgers wants to come fly with them

Jet fans react to possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining Gang Green 03:09

NEW YORK -- Pat McAfee said more than 400,000 people tuned in for Wednesday's highly anticipated podcast episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube, where Aaron Rodgers came on as a guest to discuss his future.

The majority of listeners were most likely Jets fans who were waiting and praying a long time for a quarterback the caliber of Rodgers to express his desire to play for Gang Green.

The long-suffering green and white faithful have certainly hung in there.

"I saw the only time that the Jets are in the Super Bowl, so I go back to at least '69. I probably go back to about '67, '68," said fan John Chironna.

Another fan, Harlu Delange, said, "All my life," is how long he has supported the Jets.

"A long time, a really long time," another fan added.

CBS2 asked a bunch of fans when the last time was they were excited to be a Jets fan.

"Probably the first and second season Mark Sanchez was the quarterback," Chironna said.

"You get excited at the beginning of every year and then it dies out. It's like being a Mets fan, same thing," said Don Russo of Staten Island.

"About a week ago, when we decided that Aaron Rodgers was in play," said Miguel Lizardo of Washington Heights.

Jets fans pulled up the podcast on phones at Jack Doyle's in Midtown waiting to see what Rodgers would say.

"We're gonna be listening. One more beer and let's see how it goes," Lizardo said.

CBS2 joked, "You might need a few more, depending."

"Depending on what his answers is, right?" Lizardo added.

When Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets, Russo said, "I'll take Aaron Rodgers for two years. Then he can go. Help us out get us into the playoffs and go from there."

But not every Jets fan was pumped. Chironna, who hails from Hell's Kitchen, said, "I'm not happy about it, actually. Well, first of all, it's part of being a Jets fan for years and years not to be happy, but I was really hoping for Derek Carr. I thought he was a better fit."

Over at Packers' bar The Waylon in Hell's Kitchen, where owner Joe McGuinness will now have to replace an Aaron Rodgers beer tap, McGuinnes said the Jets can have him.

"Speaking for every Packers fan, I think they're happy now to see the end because they're fed up with his every year 'Am I playing, am I not playing,' so now it's gonna be the Jets' problem," Guinness said.

CBS2 asked, "So you say, good riddance?"

"Yes. It's time for change," Guinness said.

Jets fans are optimistic about the season, you know, for now.