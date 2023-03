The Duke Blue Devils prepare for their NCAA Tournament opening round game against Oral Roberts on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Duke, a No. 5 seed in the East Region will face No. 12 seed Oral Roberts in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Check out photos from the Blue Devils’ practice in Orlando, Fla.

Duke’s Dariq Whitehead (0) passes to Spencer Hubbard (55) during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Christian Reeves (21) goes to the basket for a dunk during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) goes to the basket for a dunk during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

One of Duke’s coaching boards features a diagram of Coach K Court from Cameron Indoor Stadium, spotted in the team’s luggage on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Jaylen Blakes (2) works on his shooting form during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer talks with color commentator Dan Bonner as they watch the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) works on his shooting form during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Duke will open NCAA tournament play against Oral Roberts. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer huddles with his players during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Duke Blue Devils practice for their NCAA opening round game against Oral Roberts on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke assistant head coach Chris Carrawell talks with head coach Jon Scheyer during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) squares off against assistant coach Amile Jefferson during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Ryan Young (15) focuses on his free throw technique during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) shoots over assistant coach Amile Jefferson during the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke fan Landon Cornwell of Tallahassee, Fla. talks with Jeremy Roach (3) following the Blue Devils’ practice on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Duke will open NCAA tournament play against Oral Roberts. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com