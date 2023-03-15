Thomas Rhett Shares Chaotic Photo of Toddler Daughter

Raising kids is just as wild as going on tour, apparently.

Thomas Rhett couldn't be happier to be home–even if it means cleaning up a mushy mess and a food-covered little one.

The 32-year-old father of four took to Instagram on March 15 to share an adorable, yet incredibly chaotic photo of his one-year-old daughter Lillie , as she explored an array of toddler-safe foods.

While chewing on a Kinder Egg, Lillie proudly displayed her other snack-time casualties by applauding her crumb-crusted hands for the camera and wailing as a partially smashed avocado and some other indistinguishable leftovers lay strewn across the table of her high chair.

"good to be home," he captioned the wildly cute Instagram post.

Rhett's fans and fellow parents took to the comments, commiserating over what some would call the "growing pains" of raising a family .

"About how my morning looked as well 😂 baths on baths on baths," one Instagram user wrote.

"Kids are fun 😂," another joked before someone else chimed in with, "Your wife and kids need you!"

Rhett's sarcasm is all in good fun, and the country crooner has made sure to balance the sour with some sweetness, previously gushing over being an "outnumbered" girl dad on International Women's Day in March and sharing an adorable snap praising his second-youngest daughter for her makeup skills.

Lillie is the youngest of Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins ' four daughters. The couple, who have been married for about 11 years, are also the loving parents to Willa Gray , 7, Ada James , 5, and Lennon Love , 3.

