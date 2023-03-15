Second gentleman decries abortion policies in Texas: ‘It’s totally unacceptable’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff spoke Wednesday at South by Southwest about equal rights, his relationship with Kamala Harris and the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Emhoff said when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Harris called him and said, “Dougie, they finally did it,” he recalled. Emhoff said what has come in the wake of the ruling in states like Texas is “unacceptable.”

“We have fundamental rights that we fought so hard for that woman like my mother and so many others fought so hard for to be snatched away by a court. It’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

Emhoff then recounted the story of an Austin woman he met at the State of the Union who could not receive an abortion in Texas, even though it was medically necessary, and nearly died of sepsis.

“[Texas] is one of those states that is trying to roll back not only abortion rights but voting rights and what you can read and what you can think. It’s totally unacceptable,” he said.“ Thank God she was okay, but there are thousands of those stories right now. Because of the consequences of the Dobbs decision. And I will say intended consequences.”

“This is all about power; this is all about beating people down – especially women. And it cannot stand,” he continued.

Emhoff also revealed details about his relationship with the Vice President during his discussion with MSNBC Host Symone Sanders.

“She’s an awesome wife,” he said. “She’s an amazing partner. Because the reason I’m able to do this and be on this stage – all these things as the second gentleman – is because of her.”



“I was just an entertainment lawyer in Hollywood doing my thing. This was not natural to me — to go out and travel the world and do all of the things that we’re working on as an administration. But I’m doing it because it helps support her,” he said. “The better I can be at this job helps support the Vice President, the President and the whole administration,” he continued .

