The Associated Press

Nacco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.8 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.2 million, or $10.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $241.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NC

