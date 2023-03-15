CofC students getting ready for the Cougars’ first tournament game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s a race to the top, and the cougars are right in the mix.

CofC students, cheering the team on every step of the way.

“Them making the tournament this year was kind of crazy to see,” student, Craig Johnson Jr. said.

Most of them with high hopes for the big dance.

“I’m feeling Elite 8, Final 4. I have faith in them to get to the finals, but we’ll see,” student, Jenna Maybaum said.

Some, not so much.

“I made my bracket last night and I have Charleston making it past the first round, but I don’t see them going much further to be honest,” student Bruno Codarlupo said.

For most schools across the country football is the biggest sport, but since CofC doesn’t have it, basketball it is.

What a team to rally around this year.

“It’s really exciting to see all the school spirit everybody brings. The shirts people wear, the excitement the stadium has,” sophomore at The College, Madi Werner said.

Whether they’re going to a watch party or hosting their own, you already know the student body is going to be tuned in Thursday afternoon.

If you’re interested in going to a watch party in Charleston, we have a list here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.