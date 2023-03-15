Open in App
Chicago, IL
BearDigest

Sam Mustipher Among Bears Restricted Free Agents Not Tendered

By Gene Chamberlain,

3 days ago

Bears starting center Sam Mustipher was among a group of restricted free agents the team chose not to tender offers.

Bears center Sam Mustipher was among the restricted free agents who have not been tendered a qualifying offer.

This basically makes Mustipher an unrestricted free agent.

The other restricted free agents who were not tendered offers were cornerback Breon Borders, running back Darrynton Evans and linebacker Javin White.

Mustipher has started 40 games of the 43 he played since he came up from the practice squad. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 following the draft.

Last year Mustipher showed great all-around improvement as a blocker in the eyes of analytical website Pro Football Focus. They rated him 18th among 36 centers who were graded.

Mustipher was cited for allowing four sacks in three seasons and he has committed eight penalties.

The situation for Mustipher looked tough going into this season. The Bears have Lucas Patrick under contract another year and he was slated to be the starting center last year after signing as a free agent. He played only 10 plays at center and suffered a foot injury that ended his season.

They also have former Illinois center Doug Kramer, a sixth-round draft pick last season who didn't play due to a season-ending injury in training camp. Backup guard Dieter Eiselen is also a backup center, and starting left guard Cody Whitehair was a Pro Bowl center in 2018 before moving back to guard.

Borders signed in the middle of last season with the Bears after being cut after preseason by Arizona.

Evans, a speedy third-down back the Bears signed after he had been cut by Tennessee, was on the Bears practice squad much of last year but then was elevated for six games. He had 14 rushes for 64 yards and one 33-yard pass reception.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

