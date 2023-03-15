NCAA Tournament 2023: Brandon Miller, Anthony Black headline freshmen stars in March Madness

From the high school hardwood to the college stage, there are many former top high school recruits ready to make an impact in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

From former Sierra Canyon star Amari Bailey to former Montverde Academy star Dariq Whitehead, here's an in-depth look at 18 of the best freshmen playing in March Madness.

TOP FRESHMEN IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

( Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order, and a ll 2022 prospect rankings are courtesy of On3 .)

Amari Bailey, UCLA Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Bailey - Sierra Canyon (CA) - UCLA - CG

Amari Bailey was ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit in the class of 2022, and was also California's top-ranked prospect. The 6-foot-5 185-pound combo guard had a solid season last year for Sierra Canyon while playing with Bronny James , and has been a solid contributor for the UCLA Bruins this year. He's averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes per game for the Bruins. Bailey will look to build on his offensive production in the NCAA tournament.

Anthony Black, Arkansas Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Black - Duncanville (TX) - Arkansas - PG

Black, the No. 15 overall recruit last year, was part of Arkansas' No. 2 nationally ranked recruiting class with fellow top-25 recruits Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh. Now, the 6-foot-7 198-pound point guard plans to lead the Razorbacks to a long March Madness stretch. The freshman floor general has been mocked anywhere from the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to a late lottery pick. Black averaged 12.8 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35 minutes per game in the regular season.

Adem Bona, UCLA Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Adem Bona - Prolific Prep (CA) - UCLA - C

Bona, the No. 21 recruit in 2022 and the nation's No. 3 overall center, has had a great season for the UCLA Bruins. Coming from national powerhouse Prolific Prep, Bona was known for his defense. Bona averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 23 minutes per game in the regular season for the Bruins. The 6-foot-10 235-pound center has been the key to the Bruins' defense all year long and will look to make a big impact on that side of the ball even more in March Madness.

Gradey Dick, Kansas Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Gradey Dick - Sunrise Christian Academy (KS) - Kansas - SF

Gradey Dick was named the 2022 Gatorade National Player of the Year last year for national powerhouse Sunrise Christian Academy. Dick was formerly ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and Kansas' top-ranked recruit. The 6-foot-8 205-pound small forward is one of the best shooters in all of college basketball - shooting at nearly 40% from three-point range in his freshman season. This year's Kansas Jayhawks team will look to win back-to-back national championships with Dick as one of their players leading the way. He averaged 14 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 33 minutes per game in the regular season. Dick is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Filipowski - Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA) - Duke - PF

Filipowski, the last year's No. 5 overall recruit, has been the leading scorer for a surging Duke team. The Blue Devils captured the ACC Championship last week led by Filipowski's 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. He's currently averaging 15.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 assists heading into March Madness.

Keyonte George, Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Keyonte George - IMG Academy (FL) - Baylor - CG

George, a 6-foot-4 185-pound combo guard, was the No. 9 overall prospect last year. George has been one of the best freshmen in college basketball this year and has been projected as a potential lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is part of a deep Baylor backcourt with Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and Langston Love that looks to send Baylor to another national championship game. The former five-star prospect is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bears.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hood-Schifino - Montverde Academy (FL) - Indiana - CG

Hood-Schifino was another top recruit that was a part of Montverde Academy's 2022 GEICO Nationals championship win. The former No. 25 overall recruit and No. 5 combo guard has been one of the best freshmen in college basketball. The 6-foot-6 215-pound combo guard was recently named 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Hood-Schifino, along with National Player of the Year nominee Trayce Jackson-Davis, will be the two key pieces for the Indiana Hoosiers if they look to play all throughout the tournament. Jalen averaged 13.5 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and shot 35% from three-point range in the regular season.

Chris Livingston, Kentucky Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Livingston - Oak Hill Academy (VA) - Kentucky - SF

Livingston finished the 2022 high school boys basketball season as the No. 16 overall recruit and Virginia's No. 1 overall prospect. He was also named a McDonald's All-American. The 6-foot-6 220-pound small forward struggled to find minutes early in the season for the Kentucky Wildcats, but towards the back half of the season has earned a starting spot. Livingston is currently averaging 6.2 points and four rebounds on the season. No. 6 seed Kentucky faces No. 11 seed Providence in the first round on Friday, March 17.

Dereck Lively, Duke Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dereck Lively II - Westtown School (PA) - Duke - C

Lively was the top-ranked overall prospect in the class of 2022. The 7-foot-1 220-pound center has been a key piece for Duke this season and will be a big contributor in the Blue Devils making a deep March Madness run. Lively is currently averaging 5.4 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 20 minutes per game as a starter. The former No. 1 overall recruit is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Brandon Miller, Alabama Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Miller - Cane Ridge (TN) - Alabama - SF

Brandon Miller has been one of the best college basketball players in the country this year. Last year's No. 14 overall recruit and Tennessee's top-ranked prospect is the only freshman and player from the SEC to be named a Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist . No. 1 seed Alabama is a top favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament this year, and Miller has led the way for the Crimson Tide all season. The projected No. 3 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft is averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2 assists in 33 minutes per game.

Dillon Mitchell, Texas William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Mitchell - Montverde Academy (FL) - Texas - SF

Mitchell was ranked the nation's No. 4 overall recruit in 2022, the No. 2 small forward and Florida's No. 2 prospect. The now 6-foot-8 205-pound small forward also helped lead Montverde Academy to their record-sixth GEICO National Championship along with Dariq Whitehead, Keyonte George and Jarace Walker. Mitchell has been a defensive catalyst for the Longhorns and looks to contribute as a starter for them in March Madness. Texas will face Colgate in the first round.

Arterio Morris, Texas Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Arterio Morris - Kimball (TX) - Texas - PG

Morris was the best point guard prospect in the class of 2022 and the nation's No. 19 overall recruit. The 6-foot-3 190-pound point guard has mostly come off the bench for the Texas Longhorns this season but has made valuable contributions in his few minutes. Morris averaged five points and 1.5 rebounds in 12 minutes per game this season. No. 2 seed Texas faces No. 15 Colgate in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Julian Phillips, Tennessee Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Phillips - Link Academy (MO) - Tennessee - SF

Julian Phillips was a part of Link Academy's first year as a national program and helped lead them to last year's GEICO Nationals championship game against Montverde Academy. Phillips was the No. 13 overall recruit in the class of 2022, and Missouri's top-ranked prospect. He's been a solid contributor with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for a strong Tennessee Volunteers team this year.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Smith Jr. - North Little Rock (AR) - Arkansas - SG

The No. 3 recruit helped lead North Little Rock to an Arkansas state title and was selected for the McDonald's All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic. Smith Jr., a 6-foot-5 185-pound shooting guard, elected to stay home and play for the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Eric Musselman. He's averaging 14 points, 1.8 rebounds and two assists this season. Nick Smith Jr. is also a projected lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft. No. 8 seed Arkansas starts first-round play against No. 9 Illinois.

Jarace Walker, Houston Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jarace Walker - IMG Academy (FL) - Houston - PF

Walker, a former five-star power forward and the nation's No. 11 recruit in 2022, has been one of the best players on a national title-favorite team in Houston this year. IMG Academy had some of the top boys basketball recruits on their team last year in Walker, Keyonte George, Jaden Bradley and Michigan's own Jett Howard. Walker, a 6-foot-8 240-pound power forward, will look to go in the top five picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Depending on senior guard Marcus Sasser's health, Walker will have to be a consistent contributor on the offensive end for Houston in March Madness. He's averaging 11 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 minutes per game.

Cason Wallace, Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Cason Wallace - Richardson (TX) - Kentucky - CG

Wallace, the former No. 7 overall recruit and 2022 Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, has been the star of a struggling Kentucky team this season. The Wildcats have had their ups and downs this season but still managed to earn a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament. Wallace, a 6-foot-4 193-pound guard is averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 32 minutes per game for the Wildcats.

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Walsh - Link Academy (MO) - Arkansas - SF

Walsh, along with Julian Phillips , led Link Academy to an unforgettable 2022 season in their first year as a national program. The former No. 22 overall recruit and No. 9 small forward has been the best defensive player for the Arkansas Razorbacks this season. The 6-foot-7 205-pound small forward averaged 7.2 points, four rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24 minutes per game in the regular season.

Dariq Whitehead, Duke Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dariq Whitehead - Montverde Academy (FL) - Duke - SF

Whitehead, the No. 2 recruit, also chose to be a part of the Duke Blue Devils' loaded 2022 recruiting class. Whitehead was the 2022 Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year, a McDonald's All-American selection and led nationally-ranked Montverde Academy to their record-sixth GEICO National Championship last year. Dariq started off the season for Duke injured but has started to come into his own heading into March. He's averaging eight points, 2.4 rebounds, one assist and shooting 41% from three-point range.