PFF Doesn't Love Broncos' New Deal With LB Alex Singleton

The NFL works hard, but the NFL media works harder. While that might not be true, following the Denver Broncos ' multiple moves so far this offseason, the analysis, and opinions from a multitude of different outlets are relentlessly pouring in.

The Broncos have been lauded for their plan to attack and address the offensive line early and often in free agency, even if the actual individual signings have been questioned by some in the media. After landing the team’s 2023 starting left guard (Ben Powers) and right tackle (Mike McGlinchey), though, the Broncos turned their attention elsewhere.

Denver's next relatively ‘big’ move was retaining 2022 surprise linebacker Alex Singleton . Playing on a small one-year, $1.1 million contract with Denver last season, Singleton took over a starting linebacker spot after Jonas Griffith went down, and there was no looking back.

Singleton racked up 163 tackles and played so well that he even received an All-Pro vote from the Associated Press , though not enough to make it. Singleton returns to Denver to play alongside fellow 'Bash Brother' Josey Jewell.

According to Pro Football Focus , retaining Singleton was a solid move for the Broncos. While PFF is notoriously low on the value of off-ball linebackers, it did give Singleton the title of the Broncos' “most improved player” in 2022. Garnering a three-year, $18 million deal from Denver, his contract was slightly more than PFF's valued projections.

PFF valued Singleton at $5M/year, while the Broncos gave him an average per year of $6M. Due to this, PFF graded the signing’s fit/need with a B, with a value grade of a B-.

Singleton had a career year in his first season with the Broncos, with his 62 tackles resulting in a defensive stop tied for third best at the position in the 2022 regular season. He finished the year with a 79.1 PFF grade, which ranked 10th among linebackers, an 82.6 PFF run-defense grade, which ranked ninth, and a 73.0 PFF coverage grade, which ranked 19th.

Singleton is not an all-world athlete for the linebacker position. He possesses average to slightly below-average size at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds with arms just over 32 inches. He also tested fine but not spectacular at his Pro Day coming out of Montana State.

Singleton's small-school level of competition and lack of measurables has resulted in him not being given a multitude of opportunities, but when he has had a chance to play, he has stuffed the stat sheet. Singleton’s processing and quickness showed last season that when tasked to make plays in front of him, he can do that and do it quite well.

Can Singleton continue his new-found form in 2023? Or will the change in defensive scheme and coordinator result in a regression in play? That remains to be seen, but with so much turnover occurring on the Broncos over the last few seasons, having Singleton back in Denver alongside Jewell provides a very solid floor for the second level of the defense.

As long as the defensive line in front of them does its job and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph doesn't ask the linebackers to play beyond their means, the two can be a competent duo for Denver once again next season.

