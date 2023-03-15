No. 1 South Carolina for the win? President Obama reveals annual NCAA bracket

President Barack Obama believes No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball will finish the season undefeated.

The former U.S. president picked the Gamecocks to repeat as national champions in his annual NCAA March Madness bracket predictions, with Indiana as the runner-up. Stanford and Virginia Tech were his other Final Four teams.

Obama picked USC to leave Columbia with wins against Norfolk State and Marquette. He then matched the Gamecocks up with UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen, and had them defeating Maryland in the Elite Eight. He then placed South Carolina against the Cardinal in the Final Four before defeating the Hoosiers in the national championship.

He picked Duke to defeat Houston for the national championship in the men’s bracket.

Obama correctly picked Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks to win last year’s women’s basketball title as well.

South Carolina (32-0) opens the tournament on Friday against Norfolk State at 2 p.m. inside Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks and Spartans will follow the South Florida-Marquette game, which is set for 11:30 a.m.

USC will play the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games in Greenville if it advances, and the Final Four and national championship will be held in Dallas.