Heavy rains turned a San Luis Obispo park into a temporary lake on Tuesday, and that was enough to entice a few people to break out their water toys, including a jet skier who buzzed around the shallow waters.

The floodwaters filled the sunken field at DeVaul Park at the end of Madonna Road, and nearby resident Nick Pullano captured video of two paddleboarding duos floating as a standup jet skier kicked up a wake nearby.

