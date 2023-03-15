Open in App
Champaign, IL
WCIA

LIVE! Illini prepare for tip off against MSU in NCAA tourney

By Andy Olson,

3 days ago

SOUTH BEND, In. (WCIA) — It’s been two decades since Illini women’s basketball have played in the NCAA Tournament. All focus has been on the Mississippi State Bulldogs the last few days, Illinois head coach Shauna Green says she’s gotten little sleep watching film the last few days as the Illini go for their first March Madness win since 2000.

A big honor for Makira Cook today being named an Associated Press All-American honorable mention. She’s the first Illini to make the list since 2013. Following Green to Illinois from Dayton this offseason, Cook had to buy into what could be built in Champaign, but her and fellow former Flyer Brynn Shoup-Hill knew they wanted to be wherever their coach was.

“I just knew following her was going to be a good idea,” Cook said. “The trusting part, that’s where trust comes in.”

“Having success this season in general was kind of redeeming,” Shoup-Hill said. “Just being able to come here, even if this season wasn’t as successful as it was I knew I still trusted Coach Green as much as she trusted me. I’m just really proud of this team and these coaches and how we’ve been able to come together.”

The Illini tip off at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

