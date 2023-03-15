Open in App
Houston, TX
JetsCountry

Free Agent Sheldon Rankins Lands in Houston

By Ralph Ventre,

3 days ago

After two seasons with the Jets, the defensive tackle is heading to the AFC South

The New York Jets ’ defensive front will not feature Sheldon Rankins in 2023.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the free agent defensive tackle has signed with the Houston Texans following two seasons as a Jet. The deal is reportedly for one year at $10.5 million.

Rankins proved to be a worthwhile addition after the Jets inked him to a two-year contract prior to the 2021 campaign. He totaled 31 appearances for the Jets over the past two seasons.

The stout defensive tackle was a starter for a Gang Green defense that ranked fourth overall amongst NFL teams leaders, limiting opponents to 311.1 yards per game in 2022. Rankins injured his elbow during the Jets’ win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and missed two games as a result.

The former first-round draft pick recorded at least one stop in all 15 appearances last year.

Rankins, who helped fortify the Jets’ defensive front alongside All-Pro Quinnen Williams, totaled 43 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2022.

Jets’ Unrestricted Free Agents (Update)

UNSIGNED : LB Kwon Alexander, FB Nick Bawden, DE Vinny Curry, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T George Fant, OL Dan Feeney, QB Joe Flacco, RB Ty Johnson, S Lamarcus Joyner, C Connor McGovern, T Cedric Ogbuehi, T Mike Remmers, DT Nathan Shepherd, DT Solomon Thomas

LOST : DT Sheldon Rankins (Texans), G Nate Herbig (Steelers), QB Mike White (Dolphins)

RE-SIGNED : LB Quincy Williams (Re-Signed), K Greg Zuerlein (Re-Signed)

(all transactions are based on media reports and are unofficial until announced by the team)

Follow Jets Country on Twitter ( @NewYorkJetsFN ).

