Browns Officially Announce Multiple Signings as the new League Year Begins

Cleveland Browns made a couple new additions to the team official, as well as new contracts for multiple others.
Cleveland Browns have announced multiple signings as the official 2023 league year began for the NFL today. The team has added two players in free agency so far, while retaining a few of their own.
The Browns kept center Ethan Pocic on a three year deal that is worth up to $18 million.
Cornerback A.J. Green was re-signed by the team officially.
Cleveland's defensive tackle addition of Dalvin Tomlinson was officially completed. Tomlinson inked a four year deal worth up to $57 million with the Browns.
Off the edge, the Browns have officially agreed to terms with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Cleveland sign the former Texans defensive end to a three year deal worth $19 million.
We will continue to update this article as any more signings become official.
Drop a subscription to our YouTube as we continue to grow! We appreciate each and every subscriber over there.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook
You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .
Report: Browns Interested in Former Chargers Tight End
Browns Acquisition Dalvin Tomlinson Excited to Play With Myles Garrett,... Speaks on his Strengths
Browns Agree to new Deal With LB Sione Takitaki
What Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson Bring to Browns Defensive Line
Browns Come Out Aggressive, Agree to Terms with Two Free Agents, Keep Three More
Browns in Agreement on a Multi-Year Deal With C Ethan Pocic
Browns Re-Signing CB A.J. Green per Report
Cleveland Browns did Their Due Diligence on FA WR Odell Beckham Jr. Today
Browns Awarded Third Round Draft Pick For Vikings Hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Browns Combine Takeaways: Positions of Strength and Age Questions
Post NFL Combine Browns Mock: Cleveland Adds Playmaker, Defensive Difference Makers
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield to Have Multiple Teams Interested, Possible... Price tag
Potential Browns Draft Target Josh Downs believes in himself, proves his... explosiveness at NFL Combine
Gators DT Gervon Dexter Makes Strong Case to Browns Among Others in... Indy
Cleveland Browns Rank in Back Half of League in Report Card Grading... Player Experience
Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's Combine Presser
Browns GM Andrew Berry Updates Plan at Center and Kicker
Cleveland Browns, New York Jets Will Play in Hall of Fame Game to Kickoff... 2023 Preseason
Report: S Jessie Bates is on Browns Radar to Replace John Johnson III
Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Agreement to Purchase Stake in NBA Team
Deshaun Watson Contrasts Offenses with Texans, Browns in Interview
Maybe Browns Add More Receiver Help, but Don't Forget About David Bell
Browns Hiring Veteran Bill Musgrave as Senior Offensive Assistant, Van Pelt to Coach QBs
Browns and Return man Jakeem Grant Agree to Renegotiated Deal, Cleveland Saves Cap Space
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Says he Will Soon Talk to DeAndre Hopkins to see... Where Things Stand
Why Browns Should Wait to Draft Receiver, the Player They Should Take
College Football Defensive Coordinator to Join Cleveland Browns to coach Safeties
Cardinals Next QB Coach Coming From the Cleveland Browns
Browns Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement on Firing of ST Coach Mike... Priefer
Comments / 0