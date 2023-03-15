Open in App
BrownsDigest

Browns Officially Announce Multiple Signings as the new League Year Begins

By Brandon Little,

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns made a couple new additions to the team official, as well as new contracts for multiple others.

Cleveland Browns have announced multiple signings as the official 2023 league year began for the NFL today. The team has added two players in free agency so far, while retaining a few of their own.

The Browns kept center Ethan Pocic on a three year deal that is worth up to $18 million.

Cornerback A.J. Green was re-signed by the team officially.

Cleveland's defensive tackle addition of Dalvin Tomlinson was officially completed. Tomlinson inked a four year deal worth up to $57 million with the Browns.

Off the edge, the Browns have officially agreed to terms with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Cleveland sign the former Texans defensive end to a three year deal worth $19 million.

We will continue to update this article as any more signings become official.

