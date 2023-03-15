Moms reveal creative and unappetizing meals their kids cooked for them

By Lucy Brimble via SWNS

Half of moms admit they have eaten something that looked inedible because it was made for them by their child.

A poll of 2,000 mothers, with children over eight, found 46 percent have been cooked something by their little one as a surprise, only to be taken aback by its unappetizing appearance.

Exactly half felt they had to eat what had been cooked for them despite what it looked like, as their son or daughter insisted on sitting with them until they were done.

In doing so, 82 percent said their child took this as a sign to make food for them more often.

It also emerged 49 percent have previously pretended to eat a meal their kid has made them, while 26 percent of those with dogs admit they ended up giving it to the family pet.

The research, commissioned by Ocado , found 56 percent have previously had food cooked for them by their child on Mother’s Day - with birthdays, Christmas and Easter also among the most common occasions for this to happen.

To ensure moms are happy with their homecooked meals this Mother’s Day, the online supermarket has teamed up with popular family recipe developer, Claudine Boulstridge, to create some simple and delicious breakfast recipes kids can create themselves.

The meals include the "Mom-lette" - a fun and exciting omelette kids can decorate to look like their mom - yogurt bark rainbow lollipops complete with colorful fruits and seeds, and a three-minute microwave mug toast topped with Nutella and raspberries.

Laura Rowe, food expert at Ocado, said: "Cooking and eating together as a family is so important, but we know from our research (and experience) that children often need a helping hand when it comes to mealtimes.

"That's why this Mother's Day we've created recipes that are not only exciting and easy for children to make, but delicious too.”

"Saving it for later," is an excuse 47 percent of moms have previously used to get out of eating a meal cooked by their child.

And 57 percent have even suggested giving it to their partner instead as a way of getting out of consuming it.

Despite generally getting away with it, 24 percent admit they’ve made their child upset by turning down something made by them.

Nearly two thirds (62 percent) reckon they will eat whatever their little one makes them, no matter how unappetizing it looks, because it would have been made with love.

Sandwiches, pasta and fairy cakes are among the most common foods children have cooked for their moms, according to the OnePoll study.

And when making these meals, 66 percent say their child leaves no pot or pan unused - which ends up with parents having to spend ages in the kitchen clearing up their mess.

Laura Rowe added: “Our five child-friendly and easy-to-follow recipes give kids an intro to cooking so they can get hands-on this Mother's Day.

"Whether they're serving up an artistic omelette masterpiece, or breakfast-friendly yogurt lollies, we're here to make sure children and parents alike are proud of what is on their plate."