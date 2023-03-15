Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Texas DPS seeing multiple pursuits a day in El Paso, expecting it to increase

By Shelby Kapp,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsw0o_0lKJTm5G00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Texas Department of Public Safety has seen an increase in pursuits in El Paso, anticipating an even bigger increase in the coming months.

“A lot of people are staying away from calling it what it is, it’s cartel driven, it’s money-driven, but they have everything well organized so we have to step up our game,” said Eliot Torres a DPS Spokesperson.

Saying DPS is having multiple pursuits a day in El Paso.

“Were averaging in the morning only, two to three, and then several going into New Mexico. Then we have some in the afternoon not too many, but then in the night it picks up again, we’ll have two to three,” said Torres.

On Wednesday morning Torres says a pursuit began near Executive and ended on Nobel. Explaining that the migrants bailed out of the vehicle with five of them getting away and four being turned over.

Also, on Wednesday near Mesa, there was another Texas DPS pursuit.

West El Paso is where the majority of the pursuits happen. Torres explains that pursuits end in either a crash or by using spike strips to stop the vehicle, or the people bail out of the vehicle.

A recent trend is the pursuits leading DPS Troopers into New Mexico.

The Sunland Park Police Chief saying the department does not track or investigate smuggling attempts.

“We respond to any call for service as they come in to include trespassing, suspicious persons and or vehicles which may turn out to be migrant related,” said Sunland Park Police Chief Eric Lopez in an email.

With more DPS troopers expected in El Paso through Operation Lone Star.

“We have such a big problem out here, which a lot of people didn’t know about before, it was happening, but it wasn’t as hot as it is now,” said Torres.

DPS sharing statistics that show the number or pursuits and bailouts were trending down but are on the rise and higher from what we saw this time last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JM6Zl_0lKJTm5G00
Texas DPS Pursuits along the border

Congressman Tony Gonzales R-Texas, calling on the president to work with congress, talking about the dangerous associated with an increase in pursuits happening in El Paso.

“It’s only a matter of time before innocent Americans get sucked up into this imagine if your driving to the store to get eggs or your picking up your kids from school and all of a sudden there’s a high speed chase that you get wrapped up in,” said Gonzales.

Texas DPS urging El Pasoans to be vigilant on the roadways as they expect there to be more pursuits happening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Police: rumor that “H” symbol on abandoned vehicles will prevent towing is false
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
Most wanted fugitives in El Paso: Week of March 17
El Paso, TX1 day ago
2 people stuck in sewer in East El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Undocumented migrant dies after rollover crash in West El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
TxDOT combats pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities with new campaign
Austin, TX17 hours ago
TxDOT: Freeway, road closures for next week
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Shots fired, residents frustrated with Cincinnati Entertainment District
El Paso, TX1 day ago
2 migrants in custody, 3 missing after DPS pursuit in Santa Teresa
Santa Teresa, NM2 days ago
Peter Piper Pizza opens new location in East El Paso
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
Arrest made for assault on federal officer in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso judge concerned about the number of traffic accidents caused by unlicensed drivers
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Rep. Veronica Escobar meets with El Paso small business owners
El Paso, TX1 day ago
DEA: Fentanyl staying in El Paso after crossing border
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso woman left to pay $2K repair bill after DPS spike strips damage car
El Paso, TX2 days ago
City of El Paso, LiftFund provide financial assistance to local businesses impacted by pandemic
El Paso, TX1 day ago
March Madness a positive boost for Borderland bars, restaurants
El Paso, TX8 hours ago
Migrant arrested for allegedly biting El Paso Border Patrol agent
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso Police confirm the discovery of a body near Concordia Cemetery
El Paso, TX3 days ago
The legality of shooting dogs in Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
This is the REAL Reason Allergy Season is SO Bad in El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Opinion: It’s well past time to stop certificates of obligation
El Paso, TX1 day ago
EPPD investigates fatal pedestrian-involved crash
El Paso, TX2 days ago
3 children transported to hospital after house fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Diocese of El Paso allows Catholics to eat meat this Friday
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso leads U.S. in migrant apprehensions
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy