LCPS Board of Education seeks to fill District 1 position

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education is now accepting applications for the District 1 representative position, after Ray Jaramillo resigned earlier this month.

The deadline for candidates to submit all required documentation is April 12.

Candidates interested in the District 1 representative position must meet the following criteria:

Be a registered voter.

Be 18 years of age or older.

Physically reside in District 1.

In addition, an appointed member of the board must attend regular meetings, work sessions, special board meetings and other related district events as warranted.

Those who meet the criteria must submit the following:

A letter of interest describing why you are interested and why you believe you are a good candidate.

A copy (printed on the same day as your signature on your Declaration of Interest) of your Voter Registration information from the New Mexico Secretary of State voter services website, voter information portal, showing that under current district boundaries your residence is within District 1.

Here is the Voter Information Portal: https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/WhereToVote.aspx

A completed and notarized Declaration of Interest: A Declaration of Interest can be found here.

All information that you submit to be considered for appointment to the Board of Education will be considered public records and subject to inspection by the public, according to Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education.

