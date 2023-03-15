Open in App
Pflugerville, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville PD searching for missing disabled man

By Erica Pauda,

3 days ago

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN)– The Pflugerville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing disabled man, according to a tweet from Pflugerville PD .

Pa Albert Gallegos, 32, was last seen March 5 in Travis County, police said.

Gallegos is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 142 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He was last seen wearing green cargo pants and a gray shirt, police said. Gallegos also has tattoos on his chest and right arm. He also has operation scars on his left leg, police said.

Anyone with information on Gallegos’ whereabouts are urged to contact Pflugerville PD at (512) 990-6700.

