Hedges affiliates with Mesa Gilbert Office of Coldwell Banker Realty

Deanna Hedges has associated with the Mesa Gilbert office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent.

The business is at 6402 E. Superstition Springs Blvd. Suite No. 100 in Mesa.

“I have relocated 20 times including two countries, so I have the experience of working with many real estate agents through many moves, and I am ready to help my clients do the same,” Hedges said in a release. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because it is a respected name in the real estate industry and provides educational opportunities, industry-leading tools and information that assist our clients in making the most informed real estate decisions.”

Throughout her life, she has worked as a Montessori teacher, an accountant and a financial analyst, including at a financial institution while living in Germany. In addition to receiving a Montessori teaching certificate from the Midwest Montessori Teacher Training Center, she has a bachelor of business administration in accountancy from Western Michigan University and a certified public accountant license registered by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the State of Illinois.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a residential real estate brokerage company, operates 18 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. For information, go to ColdwellBankerHomes.com .