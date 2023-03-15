Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
CBS Baltimore

The Catholic High School in Baltimore wants to improve diversity in the STEM field

By Miana Massey,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496pbi_0lKJOmKr00

The Catholic High School in Baltimore wants to improve diversity in the STEM field 02:12

BALTIMORE - The Catholic High School of Baltimore is working to increase diversity in the field of STEM.

The health and clinical skills course ingrains science and technology into curriculum, helping young girls achieve their dreams.

The Biomedical Clinical simulation lab gives students hands on experience inside the classroom.

"We were able to simulate having to talk to a patient and do the things that someone in nursing or that level of the medical field would do," student Grace Kamau said.

The year-long course is designed to provide students with and overview of all phases of the health care industry.

The school has more than 30 students of color in their biomed and engineering programs.

"The stem field is very broad and their are so many options out there it can help you narrow down your options or look into something you are more interested in," student Toni Tan said.

According to US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission most of the women working in STEM are White (66.02 percent). Comparatively, there were: 14.58 percent African American/Black, 0.97 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 9.76 percent Asian, and 0.28 percent Hawaiian/Pacific Islander women

"I believe it should be a call to all women of color that we need to jump on this boat and get into the stem field. We need pioneers to help advance our stem field and make it more representative of the people that we see every day," Kamau said.

Upon successful completion of the course each student will earn certifications in first aid, AED, and CPR.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Match Day at Johns Hopkins University is in person once again
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
CASH Campaign holds 'financial fitness fair' at Poly Western High School
Baltimore, MD17 hours ago
Students and staff at BCPSS mourning due to the recent killings of students
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baltimore’s failing school system is making school choice the only hope for students, education activist says
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Martha Lynn Bowens to be Recognized at Black Wall Street BALTIMORE COLLEGIATE, 3.21.23
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Celebree School to open its first Baltimore City franchise location in Canton
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Food for Thought exhibit honors city food and nutrition services team
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Sunshine Week: What Maryland school systems make easy — or difficult — to learn about them
Washington, DC1 day ago
University of Maryland School of Nursing Students Help Address Health Inequities, Gain Hands-On Experience Through ‘Healthcare in the Library’
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Maryland Zoo honors first female Black zookeeper through five-week internship
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
"Creeping segregation" cited in new report on Columbia housing
Columbia, MD1 day ago
Baltimore City Youth Works looking for applicants
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
"R.I.P. Breon" Mother of 7th Baltimore student killed this year shares heartbreak
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Irish Immigrants in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
AARP Maryland Responds to Reports of Abuse at Charlotte Hall
Charlotte Hall, MD3 days ago
Preservation panel declines to block demolition of Baltimore’s historic Hendler Creamery
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Maryland’s first African American woman commissioned as U.S. Air Force Officer
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Achievement Academy High School student shot and killed at Baltimore gas station
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore County corrections pushes back over juvenile living conditions at detention center
Towson, MD1 day ago
Students celebrate Terps' NCAA Tournament win at Looney's Pub
College Park, MD2 days ago
Family Of Baltimore Firefighters Struck With Tragedy Given Glimmer Of Hope
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Maryland Parents Reward Son Making Honor Roll With Music Video Shoot: ‘Let’s Try Positive Reinforcement’
Rosedale, MD2 days ago
Annapolis entrepreneur with autism thrives with 'Moore Crunch' pretzels
Annapolis, MD4 days ago
Major incentives offered to fill Baltimore City positions that need commercial drivers licenses
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Smoothie & Juice Bar ‘flips’ the script on health and wellness
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Armed carjacking reported at Towson University dorm
Towson, MD1 day ago
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Officially Begins Improvements at Huntington Park
Columbia, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy