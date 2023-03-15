Karim Benzema Gives Real Madrid Injury Scare While Celebrating Winning Goal Against Liverpool

View the original article to see embedded media.

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (6-2 on agg)

Real Madrid produced a professional performance to deny Liverpool another famous European comeback on Wednesday.

A second-half goal from Karim Benzema saw Real win 1-0 at the Bernabeu to secure a 6-2 aggregate victory in the Champions League round of 16.

Despite going into the second leg with a three-goal lead, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti named his strongest XI possible at the Bernabeu.

Two of his biggest stars combined in the 78th minute when Vinicius Junior flicked the ball into the path of Benzema, who coolly slotted home.

Real fans were thrilled but their delight was quickly laced with a hint of concern as Benzema winced in pain while celebrating his 19th goal of the season.

Benzema, 35, was substituted off moments later.

He had missed Real's 3-1 win over Espanyol with an ankle issue four days earlier.

Real's next game is away to Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday.