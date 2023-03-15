Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
ABC4

Utahn convicted for kidnapping woman, murdering innocent bystander

By Chin Tung Tan,

3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A Utahn could face life in prison without the possibility of parole after he shot and killed a man in 2021 who was trying to stop him from kidnapping a woman.

On Tuesday, March 14, a jury at the Third District Court in Salt Lake County convicted William Henry Clark for the murder of Ryan Prendergast , 21, on April 26, 2021. According to the affidavit, Clark pointed a gun at his former partner and ordered her to get in his vehicle in an attempt to kidnap her. Prendergast overheard the altercation and tried to stop it, resulting in Clark shooting him in the chest.

“Mr. Clark is a violent offender that may now spend the rest of his life in prison. He can no longer pose a threat to our community,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “We couldn’t be more proud of the tireless work our lead prosecutors Shane Cohen and Abby Brinkerhoff and their staff put into this case. We would also like to commend the diligent efforts of our partners at the Salt Lake City Police Department who investigated this violent and deadly attack.”

Clark was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping with serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Salt Lake County officials say Clark could be facing life without the possibility of parole. His sentencing will take place on May 22.

In the early morning of April 26, 2021, Salt Lake City Police found Prendergast with a single gunshot wound in a tent at a homeless encampment near 900 South and 500 West. Prendergast was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A day later, the Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team engaged in an hours-long standoff with Clark at the Oquirrh Hills Apartments in Magna. Clark was taken into custody late Tuesday night, April 27, 2021.

