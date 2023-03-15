Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Las Vegas man swings ax at neighbor’s car with young child inside: police

By David Charns,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l1Fn_0lKJJVO100

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of swinging an ax at his neighbor’s car while her young child sat inside, police said.

On Monday, March 13, around 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of a person with a knife. The incident happened in a neighborhood in the northwest Las Vegas valley near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway, Metro records showed.

The victim reported that Christopher Vera, 33, her neighbor, damaged her car with “what appeared to be an ax,” police said. At the time of the call, the victim reported Vera was back in his home across the street.

The victim told police she was loading up her car and had put her daughter in the vehicle, documents said. The child’s birthday is redacted in the documentation, but her year of birth indicates she would be 2 or 3 years old.

The woman then noticed Vera “swinging and striking a handheld ax at her vehicle” while the child was in the car, police said. The woman then grabbed the child and ran into her house as Vera continued striking the car with the ax, police said.

“Christopher is then seen walking away from the vehicle, now carrying away a large cardboard box, which was inside the vehicle containing numerous articles of clothing,” police said. “[The victim] stated she felt in fear for her and her child’s life while Christopher was swinging the ax near them, and believed if she and her daughter wouldn’t have gone into the house, Christopher would have killed them with the ax.”

When police arrived, Christopher came out of his house, and paced back and forth for several minutes, before officers arrested him, documents said.

Vera allegedly told police “he was attempting to rescue [the] child” and that is why he “was hitting the vehicle with an ax,” documents said.

Vera faces charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, child abuse, damaging a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon, records showed.

Vera refused to be transported to court from the Clark County Detention Center for a hearing Tuesday. Judge Rebecca Saxe set his bail at $24,000.

Vera was due in court Thursday to hear the charges expected to be filed against him.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Driver fails field sobriety test after crash in Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in suspected DUI crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Las Vegas police searching for robbery suspect accused of threatening employees’ lives
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver fails field sobriety test after life-threatening crash in southwest valley
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
North Las Vegas neighbors host block party after evicting squatters
North Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Las Vegas police offering free steering wheel locks due to car theft spike
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Metro Police spot check Airbnbs but cause concern among guests
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas carjacking, murder suspect jailed days before, released on knife charge
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police investigate shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Surveillance Footage Captures the Moment Man Dressed in All Black Kills Woman While on Her Front Yard
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
North Las Vegas police investigate crash involving car with bullet holes, semi-truck
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police search for individuals accused of stealing merchandise from southwest Las Vegas store
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
CCSD mom breaks silence after Las Vegas teacher threatens to assault son
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Boy in life-threatening condition after hit by car in east valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Child injured after being hit by vehicle in crosswalk
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
National Guardsman critically injured after hit by suspected drunk driver
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Unlicensed, allegedly impaired Las Vegas driver collided with car head-on at 90 mph in 35-mph zone: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
20-year-old arrested after man found fatally shot in west Las Vegas apartment
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas’ first Strip magician dies
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Las Vegas carjacking suspect in custody after hitting police vehicle, causing crashes, police say
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Suspect arrested for murder after man found shot to death at Las Vegas apartment
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Body of woman discovered inside car at Las Vegas airport
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Clark County expanding recreational facilities throughout Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Free police K-9 show coming to South Point Arena Sunday
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police: Suspect had victim’s gun after deadly shooting in Las Vegas backyard
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Police report: Man accused of murder after carjacking near gentlemen's club
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
21 children located during 'Big Search' operation in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
‘It was just so eerie,’ business owners, tourists reflect on Las Vegas Strip COVID-19 shutdown 3 years later
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy