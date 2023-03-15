Open in App
Sturgeon, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local city appeals decision in police chief firing case

By Nia Hinson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ewmI_0lKJJHH500

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Missouri appeals court heard arguments Wednesday in a local city's appeal of a judgment in favor of its fired police chief.

The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals heard its docket Wednesday at the Boone County Courthouse, instead of its usual Jefferson City venue. The docket included the City of Sturgeon against Greg Halderman, the former police chief. The city wants to overturn a jury's decision in favor of Halderman, including back pay.

Halderman was fired in 2017 as the Sturgeon police chief on a 3-1 city council vote. The city claimed he threatened an inmate at the jail with prison time. A jury ruled in Halderman's favor that the city did not follow the proper procedure to fire him.

The city is also arguing that Councilman Tyler Patterson, who was named in Halderman's lawsuit, should not be a party to the case.

Even if the city wins, it will still owe Halderman his back pay.

It's not clear when the appeals court will rule.

The post Local city appeals decision in police chief firing case appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Governor’s office orders flags to be at half-staff Sunday for fallen Hermann officer
Hermann, MO1 day ago
UPDATE: Missouri’s attorney general wants answers regarding now-closed Mexico/Fulton hospitals
Fulton, MO1 day ago
Russ Carnahan named new State Democratic Committee Chairman
Jefferson City, MO13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mid-Missouri physician charged with rape expected to request bond reduction
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Columbia man accused in October shooting is indicted
Columbia, MO1 day ago
HPD officer still in coma, fundraisers planned for families
Hermann, MO1 day ago
Funeral for Hermann officer killed in line of duty set for Sunday
Hermann, MO1 hour ago
Missouri man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegal firearms, meth trafficking
Mexico, MO2 days ago
Two Deer Stuck on the Roof of Mid-City Lumber in Jefferson City Prompting Many Phone Calls to Business & 'Not a Prank'
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Boone County Sheriff’s Office to have increased presence on roads for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Columbia, MO1 day ago
City of Columbia plans to clean out homeless camps following complaints
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Suspect in Hermann police killing charged with murder, assault
Hermann, MO4 days ago
Suspect in Hermann police shooting makes first appearance on murder charge
Hermann, MO3 days ago
Fayette man charged in spring 2022 shooting in Columbia
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Columbia man indicted for drug and gun charges
Columbia, MO4 days ago
I-70 crash in Lafayette County injures Jefferson City driver
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Local businesses close following death of Hermann police sergeant
Hermann, MO5 days ago
Wife of Hermann police officer who survived shooting describes recovery as ‘Day by day’
Hermann, MO3 days ago
Police: Evidence of shots fired found in southwest Columbia
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Breakthru Beverage Missouri to offer free rides to people for St. Patricks Day
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Suspect in custody after Hermann officers shot, one fatally
Hermann, MO6 days ago
(AUDIO): Thousands of FFA members expected in Columbia for FFA state convention
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Mexico Gravel Road blocked off following shots-fired call
Columbia, MO4 days ago
Mexico Gravel Road reopens after police respond to shots-fired call
Columbia, MO4 days ago
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 passing lane near Columbia closed after multiple crashes
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Two deer stuck on Mid-City Lumber's Rooftop
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Two mid-Missourians killed after head-on collision in Cole County
Russellville, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy