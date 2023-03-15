Open in App
Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

Replacement complete: McDaniel Ave. bridge reopens in Greenville

By Robert Cox,

3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A bridge near downtown Greenville has reopened to traffic after an eight-month closure for repairs.

The McDaniel Avenue bridge over the Reedy River and the Swamp Rabbit trail closed in July 2022 for replacement.

The SCDOT said maintenance crews discovered severe corrosion underneath the old bridge.

Pedestrians and cyclists on the trail were also detoured for the duration of construction.

The City of Greenville announced the opening of the new bridge Wednesday afternoon on social media.

