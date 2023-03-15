Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA

Dodgers unveil upgraded light system in time for Opening Day

By Travis Schlepp,

3 days ago

The lights at Dodger Stadium will be shining brighter this upcoming season, after the Los Angeles Dodgers made some upgrades to the stadium’s lighting system.

The team released a video demonstration of the new light system, showing the lights flicker from one vibrant color to the next, and lighting up the field like never before.

In addition to highlighting the action, the lights can also be used for custom light shows to entertain Dodger Stadium guests before, during and after games, as well as during various events and concerts hosted by the iconic stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WePIP_0lKJHDfl00
A light demonstration shows off a new upgraded lighting system at Dodger Stadium in video released by the team on March 14, 2023 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

The Dodgers organization made the switch from high-intensity discharge bulbs to new state-of-the-art LEDs. In addition to an endless array of spectacular colors, the new lights also use 50% less power.

The improved light quality will also lead to better production value on TV broadcasts, the team says, and patented technology reduces glare and light spill.

The new lights replace the previous light system, which was installed in 2008, Dodgers team officials said.

Fans of the Boys in Blue will have their first chance to see the new lights in action during the regular season when the Major League Baseball season kicks off on March 30. The Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the season home opener at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

