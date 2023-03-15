Open in App
New Castle, DE
CBS Philly

William Penn High School students working to get shelter pets adopted

By Nikki Dementri,

3 days ago

Delaware high school students working to get shelter pets adopted 01:51

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- High school students in Delaware are working together to get as many shelter pets adopted as possible.

But they're doing it with a twist.

For these Delaware high school students, Brandywine Valley SPCA is their classroom.

"I would really love to spread the love for all animals in our community," senior Makayla Counts said.

Counts is one of about a dozen teens from William Penn High School in New Castle volunteering Wednesday at the New Castle Shelter.

It's all a part of a "work-based learning program."

"I really want my kids to take a sense that they can make a difference in the community even if it's as simple as coming in and walking a dog and playing ball with them outside. They have a chance to really have an impact," Karen Ferrucci, an animal science teacher at William Penn High, said.

The program brings mostly animal science students to the shelter every month to help care for the pets whether it be walking the dogs outside, cleaning the kennels or preparing animals for surgery at the vet center.

"Our staff is always very busy," Chase Conway, the community engagement coordinator at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, said. "They're getting all of the basics done, so the volunteers help get those animals out, helped get them out and get them all the enrichment they need for their daily lives to be here."

Students from William Penn's media class also joined for the trip.

They're focusing on snapping pictures and video of the dogs that'll be used on the shelter's social media.

"It's a great experience for my students to be able to create and produce this content and it's a win, win, win for both sides," Gary Phillips, a media teacher at William Penn, said.

The goal among the students is simple – get as many animals into loving homes as possible.

"Get a pet adopted," Counts said. "They need homes. Come out. Get an animal. They're all sweet and loving."

If you'd like to adopt a shelter pet like "Balboa" – the Brandywine Valley SPCA is hosting a special Thursday through Sunday.

All adult large dogs are $17.

