San Francisco Examiner

American Kennel Club reveals San Francisco's top dog

By James Salazar

3 days ago
French Bulldogs have surged in popularity across the country.  Christopher Prentiss Michel/Wikimedia Commons

Paw-ty people in San Francisco are giving one canine "tens" across the board.

The American Kennel Club released its 2022 rankings of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the United States on Wednesday. According to the AKC, the French Bulldog is now The City's top dog.

According to the AKC, the Frenchie is "beloved by everyone from families to single owners for their charming and adaptable nature." They surged in popularity over the past year as "their small size and generally quiet demeanor make them good fits for apartments and smaller homes," the AKC added.

The Golden Retriever, the Labrador Retriever, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Bulldog rounded out San Francisco's top five.

The AKC pulled registration data from San Francisco zip as specified by the U.S. Postal Service. The French Bulldog was a favorite in SoMa, Potrero Hill, Nob Hill and the Mission. Golden Retrievers remained popular in the Castro and NoPa, while the Labrador Retriever emerged as Pacific Heights' breed of choice.

French Bulldogs are having a coast-to-coast ball as the breed was the most-popular in New York and Miami.

In addition to revealing citywide rankings, the AKC also released its nationwide rankings. For the first time ever, the French Bulldog ended the Labrador Retriever's 31-year run as America's best friend fur-ever.

The AKC noted that the French Bulldog has been quietly climbing the club's chart for more than 10 years. In the past decade, the Frenchie jumped from being the country's 14th most-popular dog breed in 2012 to number one in 2022. Additionally, registrations have increased over 1,000% during that time.

Wednesday's reveal marked a ruff day for some dog breeds. Out of the 200 dog breeds the AKC recognizes in the country, the Sloughi, the Norwegian Lundehund and the English Foxhound took spots 197 through 199 respectively.

