San Francisco Examiner

At-risk man last seen in Excelsior found safe

By San Francisco Police DepartmentAndrew Fortin-Caldera,

3 days ago
Edwin Cruz Serrano, 28, left his home on Sunday "to go to a business on the 500 block of Excelsior Street" and did not return, according to the SFPD. He was found safe two days later. San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police announced on Wednesday that an at-risk 28-year-old man who was last seen in the Excelsior area over the weekend has been found safe.

Edwin Cruz Serrano was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 300 block of Edinburgh Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Authorities reported he left his home "to go to a business on the 500 block of Excelsior Street" and did not return.

The SFPD reported Wednesday morning that Serrano was found in the area of Mission Street and 30th Street in Bernal Heights on Tuesday. Police said he "appeared to be in good health," and he was reunited with his family.

The SFPD said "foul play is not suspected" in Serrano's disappearance, but no further details were released.

