Athlon Sports

ESPN's Dianna Russini Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Criticism

By Milo Taibi,

3 days ago

Aaron Rodgers' appearance today on The Pat McAfee Show was an eventful one in myriad ways.

In the most significant part of Rodgers' segment, the legendary QB confirmed his intent to play for the New York Jets. As Rodgers understood the situation, Green Bay receiving a desired trade return was all that stood between him and the Jets.

But the four-time MVP also used McAfee's platform to air grievances against media members who- in his eyes- have given inaccurate information to the public.

Rodgers took aim at ESPN's Dianna Russini , who tweeted on Tuesday that Rodgers supplied the Jets with a "wish-list" of free agents to sign. Despite Rodgers' barb at Russini, the veteran journalist defended her reporting later that afternoon.

"These were not demands from Aaron Rodgers and we never reported it that way," Russini began.

"It was: These are the players I want to join; or I want to join me in New York. Here are guys I like."

Russini bolstered her case by noting that some of the players reportedly cited by Rodgers were not going to be targeted by the team otherwise.

"Randall Cobb is not a player the New York Jets had on their free agency board as a player they want to bring in. That's a player that Aaron Rodgers likes and wants."

Russini's retort isn't likely to endear herself to Rodgers, but the relationship between athlete and journalist can be adversarial at times.

Russini and Adam Schefter may not receive Christmas cards from Rodgers, but they've kept football fans informed on the quarterback's next move.

