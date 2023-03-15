Open in App
Huntersville, NC
Queen City News

2 extricated after van, tractor-trailer collide on I-77 northbound: officials

By Connor Lomis,

3 days ago

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were extricated after an I-77 crash in Huntersville Wednesday, according to the fire departmen t .

The incident occurred around 5:25 p.m. and happened on I-77 northbound before Hambright Road.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

Officials say a van hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, and paramedics rushed two people to the hospital with injuries after they were extricated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxotN_0lKJF41j00
    Crash (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M59Y1_0lKJF41j00
    Crash (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbes7_0lKJF41j00
    Crash (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire)

Firefighters described the situation as a ‘serious crash’ and explained several fire apparatus were on the scene.

Multiple lanes were closed for clean-up; traffic passed in the express and right general-purpose lanes until the scene was cleared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSvI8_0lKJF41j00
Crash (Courtesy: NCDOT)

The public was urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

