2 extricated after van, tractor-trailer collide on I-77 northbound: officials

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were extricated after an I-77 crash in Huntersville Wednesday, according to the fire departmen t .
The incident occurred around 5:25 p.m. and happened on I-77 northbound before Hambright Road.
Officials say a van hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, and paramedics rushed two people to the hospital with injuries after they were extricated.
Firefighters described the situation as a ‘serious crash’ and explained several fire apparatus were on the scene.
Multiple lanes were closed for clean-up; traffic passed in the express and right general-purpose lanes until the scene was cleared.
