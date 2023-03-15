Open in App
Rogersville, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Country broadcasting icon Charlie Chase remembers growing up in Rogersville

By Josh Smith,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0993Dp_0lKJEK1t00

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Rogersville, Tennessee has a lot of fans. But few, if any, have a bigger platform than Charlie Chase.

“I love Rogersville,” the legendary broadcaster said from his office on Music Row in Nashville. “I was born and raised there. I’ve often told people that Rogersville was the village that raised me.”

Charlie Chase isn’t just the pride of Rogersville. He’s also a legend in Nashville, where over a five-decade career he helped make country music what it is today by hosting television shows on The Nashville Network and now co-hosting a nationwide country radio program alongside longtime broadcast partner Lori Ann Crook.

“I just love my job,” Chase told News Channel 11. “It’s a lot of fun to go to work every day.”

That work began with his first radio job back home in Rogersville on WRGS radio when Chase was only 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Itwir_0lKJEK1t00
Charlie Chase got his broadcasting start on WRGS radio in Rogersville. Here, he’s pictured during a broadcast in 1970. (Photo: Charlie Chase)

“Radio was the best training I ever had for being on television,” he said. “It gave a sense of timing, a built-in feature being in radio.”

Country Thunder music festival announces full lineup

Talent stood out. In 1974, a job offer took him from Northeast Tennessee to Nashville.

WSM Radio hired him in 1976 to replace none other than Pat Sajak who made the jump to TV.

Soon, Chase followed.

In 1983, The Nashville Network debuted on cable television with Nashville-based programming including “Crook and Chase” interviewing up-and-coming stars in front of a live studio audience.

“When TNN was developed, it became a major force in Country Music,” Chase said. “We interviewed the legends, and we introduced the country to up-and-coming stars who would go on to become legends too.”

Stars like Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson all came to chat with Crook and Chase on their way to superstardom.

Jolene, Boone welcome first eaglet of 2023 to Johnson City nest

Grand Ole Opry legends appeared on the show and revealed their real personalities to their loyal fans.

“They got a chance to be a real person,” he said of the guests on the cable chat show. “You see them on stage singing and performing. But we got a chance to dig into their personality and see who they were. And they were charming. They were funny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Pgtk_0lKJEK1t00
Charlie Chase and his longtime broadcast partner Lori Ann Crook have been together for 40 years, and they remain a nationwide voice for Country Music on iHeart Radio. (Photo: Charlie Chase).

Crook and Chase may be fixtures in Nashville and friends with Country Music’s A-listers, but he hasn’t forgotten his hometown.

“I’m proud of that town,” Chase said. “I’m proud to say that I’m from Rogersville.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Musicians Come Out Singing And Swinging Against New TN Laws
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Local artist films first music video in Rogersville, Tennessee
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
From rock to country: Bass player for The Shootouts takes musical journey to Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lee Greenwood to perform in Sevierville in April
Sevierville, TN2 days ago
‘Rockin’ for Rescues’ happening this April in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN2 days ago
Knoxville restaurant chain Aubrey’s just got a huge shoutout from Southern Living
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Conditions right for exciting Bassmaster Classic on the Tennessee River
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
6th Annual St. Paddy’s Celebration happens in Jonesborough
Jonesborough, TN12 hours ago
History printed in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
Look: Injured Tennessee Star Has Message For Volunteers
Knoxville, TN17 hours ago
TN bill would increase punishments for distracted driving
Lebanon, TN19 hours ago
Shamrock Shuffle 5k supports Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald Houses
Johnson City, TN10 hours ago
Beaman Automotive leaving Broadway for South Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
News Channel 11 celebrates 70 years in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
Restoration underway at Rogersville’s first Black Presbyterian church
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
Tennessee baseball game postponed
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Colorful recollections from Blizzard of 1993 whiteout
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
This Huge Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bill Sorah retires as Bristol, TN City Manager
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Eastman welcomes president of Normandy, France
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Slate of family-friendly events coming to Bluff City
Bluff City, TN1 day ago
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Upcoming Tri-Cities veteran fair will have over 70 organizations in attendance
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
2023 Racks by the Tracks dates, costs announced
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Archie Campbell Museum in Bulls Gap celebrates comic’s roots
Bulls Gap, TN3 days ago
Jolene, Boone welcome first eaglet of 2023 to Johnson City nest
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Tennessee Unclaimed Property returns WWII Medals to Sanders family
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Pet sitter & 3 others charged with animal cruelty
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Rucker: If Tennessee doesn't beat Duke by knockout, it's losing
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Update: Carter Fold announces lineup change
Hiltons, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy