The thrill of the chill: Ice fishing at the end of winter

LAKE AUDUBON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Ice fishing is a beloved winter activity that brings together nature, tradition, and the thrill of the catch. Regardless of your technique, the sport can provide hours of fun and recreation.

As many of us are out trying to hide from this icy, cold weather, ice fishermen are out in the thick of it, on our lakes thriving and even though it may not seem like it’s getting warmer, we’re still heading into the warmer months. There’s still time for anglers to get out on the ice, but changes in temperature mean changes in tactics are also necessary.

Anglers say the seasonal movements of fish have been unpredictable this winter, which has made it difficult for them to get bites. In order to try and lure their catches back in, fishers state they have had to change their location, bait, and hooks.

“Hopefully the fish will start getting more active,” said ice fisherman, Dan Tetzloff. “Lately, they’ve been real slow and not very active. So, hopefully, it will start picking up with the warmer weather and the longer days and everything.”

Despite being sad to see the sport come to an end for the season, many look forward to “Last Ice”, a hot time for walleye on Lake Audubon. As temperatures climb, this causes the top of the ice hole to melt. This then oxygenates the water and stimulates the fish, making them more likely to take the bait.

15 to 20-inch Walleye aren’t uncommon to catch in March and April, but there are also plenty of trophy fish that anglers are looking forward to snagging.

“I’m mostly after the walleye,” Tetzloff said. “But here as it starts getting warmer and stuff, I’ll start chasing bigger northerns too, because they will start coming into the shallows to start getting ready to spawn and everything. So, it’s always fun trying to catch a big northern this time of year too.”

But with the recent snowstorm and game and fish ice house regulations, not many anglers were out on the lake the day KX News stopped by to see what was biting. It has been a difficult year for ice house owners, weather-wise: massive snow events coupled with frequent thaw and freeze cycles have led to a decline in fishers ready to test their hand at the sport.

While safety is important, the warmer temperatures don’t stop anglers from getting out on the ice. Ice fishing isn’t always about who catches the biggest fish, or who catches the most fish. Ice fishers also share a sense of camaraderie that is more important than anything else and no matter if you are new to the ice fishing game or experienced, the bonds created on the lake become as strong as the ice itself.

“Well it’s just something that I people I fish with, I grew up with,” said ice fisherman, Sonny Flynn. “And we, it’s just something we like to do. Just to get out and maintain that friendship. And sometimes we don’t even catch anything. It’s still better than going to work.”

The Game and Fish Department is also making changes that delight fishers. New for the 2023 season, the department has increased the statewide smallmouth and largemouth bass daily limit from three to five and the possession limit from six to 10.

Interested in going ice fishing yourself? Before you head out, it’s important to take safety precautions to reduce your risk of falling through the ice. Ice fishermen recommend taking safety precautions like bringing ice picks and ice cleats. They say it’s also important to let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return.

In addition, fishers stress the importance of drilling a hole to test the thickness of ice before you fish in it. It is advised to avoid any ice that is two inches thick or less. Follow this helpful guide to determine how safe and sturdy a patch of ice is.

Two inches thick or lower — not recommended to stay on

not recommended to stay on Four inches thick — Thickness can accommodate walking individuals.

Thickness can accommodate walking individuals. Six inches thick — Thickness is appropriate for a snowmobile or ATV.

Thickness is appropriate for a snowmobile or ATV. Eight to 12 inches thick — Thickness is appropriate for a car or small pickup truck.

Thickness is appropriate for a car or small pickup truck. 12 to 15 inches thick — Thickness is appropriate for a medium-sized pickup.

Courtesy: North Dakota Game and Fish Department

There’s also still time to enter the Game and fish’s ‘Take Someone New Ice Fishing’ Challenge. Simply invite a friend along who has never been ice fishing and submit your story to game and fish, and you will be entered for a chance to win a fish house. Wednesday, March 15 marked the last day for all unoccupied ice houses to be off North Dakota waters, but that won’t keep avid ice fishers away from the ice until it begins to melt. Enjoy the time that you have left on the ice. Get out there, and only keep what you need or that you want to share with a few fishless friends.

