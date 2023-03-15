Comedian Katt Williams to bring 2023 tour to Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Comedian Katt Williams will be heading to Embassy Theatre to perform a stand-up show for his “2023 and Me Tour” in May of 2023.

Williams will be making his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday, May 13.

In addition to being a comedian, Williams is known for his roles in various movies and television shows including “Norbit,” “Epic Movie,” “Wild ‘n Out” and “The Boondocks.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 17.

