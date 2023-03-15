Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE 15

Comedian Katt Williams to bring 2023 tour to Embassy Theatre

By Clayton McMahan,

3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Comedian Katt Williams will be heading to Embassy Theatre to perform a stand-up show for his “2023 and Me Tour” in May of 2023.

Williams will be making his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday, May 13.

Rapper, actor Ludacris to perform this summer in Fort Wayne

In addition to being a comedian, Williams is known for his roles in various movies and television shows including “Norbit,” “Epic Movie,” “Wild ‘n Out” and “The Boondocks.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

