Five Stolen Catalytic Converters, Meth Recovered After Search Of Illegally Parked Vehicle

Five stolen catalytic converters were found after a vehicle was illegally parked in Canyon Country Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies located a vehicle illegally parked in a no parking zone behind businesses in the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road inCanyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“As (deputies) contacted the male driver and female passenger, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in the driver’s hand,” Arriaga said. “The occupants were immediately detained.”

During the traffic stop, deputies learned the license plate displayed did not match the vehicle, according to Arriaga.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, a handicap placard not belonging to either person, five cut catalytic converters and tools commonly used for theft of catalytic converters,” Arriaga said.

Jason Cooper was arrested for grand theft, identity theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Arriaga said.

Anabel Briseno, 32, from Apple Valley, was arrested for grand theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Arriaga.

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station . Briseno was later released, while Cooper remains in custody as of Wednesday, Arriaga added.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .