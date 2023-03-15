Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Five Stolen Catalytic Converters, Meth Recovered After Search Of Illegally Parked Vehicle

By Louie Diaz,

3 days ago

Five stolen catalytic converters were found after a vehicle was illegally parked in Canyon Country Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies located a vehicle illegally parked in a no parking zone behind businesses in the  19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road inCanyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“As (deputies) contacted the male driver and female passenger, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in the driver’s hand,” Arriaga said. “The occupants were immediately detained.”

During the traffic stop, deputies learned the license plate displayed did not match the vehicle, according to Arriaga.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, a handicap placard not belonging to either person, five cut catalytic converters and tools commonly used for theft of catalytic converters,” Arriaga said.

Jason Cooper was arrested for grand theft, identity theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Arriaga said.

Anabel Briseno, 32, from Apple Valley, was arrested for grand theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Arriaga.

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station .  Briseno was later released, while Cooper remains in custody as of Wednesday, Arriaga added.

