NYC Restaurant Sued by Couple Claiming They Found Rat In Delivery Order

3 days ago
UPDATE

8:35 AM PT -- Gammeeok has addressed the lawsuit, releasing surveillance video they believe proves there's no way the rat could've made it in the soup, saying, "When we transferred the soup, we served it four times with a ladle while the staff watched it with their eyes. If there was a mouse that big, there's no way I wouldn't have missed it. There is also a video recording of the recording process. We checked the whole process of making the soup, but we couldn't find any problems."

Ratatouille might have gone a little overboard, after a couple in New York City claims a food delivery order from a Korean restaurant included a dead rodent in their soup ... and now they're suing.

Jason Lee and Eunice Lucero Lee are suing Gammeeok, a restaurant in Manhattan's Koreatown, over what they say was a disgusting delivery.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the Lees claimed they ordered food from Gammeeok on Saturday afternoon and when they got the meal at their home, they started eating and discovered a rodent in what appears to be a bowl of soup.

The Lees claim they became disgusted and violently sick after finding the rodent in their food ... they say they started vomiting and sought medical attention.

The couple claims the alleged incident caused them severe, serious and permanent personal injuries ... plus emotional distress.

In the suit, the Lees claim Gammeeok had gotten a C grade from the NYC Health Department in January, the worst possible letter grade ... but they didn't know about it when they placed their order.

The couple is going after the restaurant for money.

We reached out to folks at Gammeeok ... so far no word back.

