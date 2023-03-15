The history and legacy of John D. Spreckels in San Diego

Featuring 5,000+ pipes, the Spreckels Organ is the largest open-air musical instrument in the world. To the right of the stage, you’ll find a dedication plaque featuring the names of the Spreckels brothers.
Built on Broadway by architect Harrison Albright , the Spreckels Theatre was touted as the “first modern commercial playhouse west of the Mississippi.” It opened on Aug. 23, 1912, and was revered for its acoustics, beauty, and stage design — with its initial 1,915 seats meant to coincide with the year of the 1915 Panama-California Exposition.
During an economic downturn, Spreckels fell in love with The Del ( ahem , we can see why ) and gave generous loans to the hotel’s founders to keep the resort alive. In 1890, ownership was transferred to Spreckels, who remained the owner of the landmark until his death in 1926. The Del stayed in the Spreckels family until 1948.
Built by architect Harrison Albright from 1906-1908, this was the mansion where Spreckels and his family lived when they moved to San Diego. The home cost $35,000 to build and featured six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a parlor, a library, a brass cage elevator, and many other bells and whistles.
The mansion moved through several owners and today, it is home to the boutique hotel, Glorietta Bay Inn . The building has been renovated, but maintains many of its charms from the Spreckels era.
