Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
KSN News

Senators seek solutions to address gun violence in the country due to Supreme Court decision

By Basil John,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGMfz_0lKJ6wsQ00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Senate Democrats, like Sen. Dick Durbin, are searching for solutions to the gun violence they say is endangering American lives.

“I wonder how our founding fathers would’ve reflected on a chilling milestone as we surpass 100 mass shootings a little over a week ago,” Durbin said.

Durbin says last year’s Supreme Court ruling that people don’t need a reason to apply for a concealed carry license, will make the matter worse.

“Proliferation of weapons in America has not brought peace to our streets but just the opposite,” Durbin said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) worries the ruling could stand in the way of common-sense measures like safe storage laws.

“Ethan’s law simply requires that guns be safely stored, doesn’t take away a single gun,” Blumenthal said.

“Before Bruen, safe storage laws fared very well in the courts,” Eric Ruben, SMU Dedman School of Law Assistant Professor said. “It’s a good example of the challenges courts have now.”

But some Republicans argue the right way to curb violence is by keeping criminals behind bars.

“What I can’t square is why we have prosecutors and judges who are letting criminals back out,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said.

Blackburn and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) say there should be more focus on repeat offenders.

“If we want to keep homicides down we ought to arrest, convict and detain those who are violent,” Lee said.

“The failure to incapacitate repeat offenders is at the core of America’s gun violence problem and has been for a long time,” Rafael Mangual, Manhattan Institute Head of Research for Policing and Public Safety Initiative, said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Nearly Three Dozen Senate Democrats Join GOP Senators To Block D.C. ‘Crime Bill’
Washington, DC10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities identify remains found in southeast Kansas
Galena, KS2 days ago
Wheelchair-bound amputee left outside in the cold by hospital security guards
Denver, CO2 days ago
Two people found dead inside Junction City home
Junction City, KS7 hours ago
Texas trucker who discovered he was being cheated on in real-time via secret camera while on long-haul trip sentenced for murdering wife and her boyfriend
Houston, TX2 days ago
Chicago fed judge: IL, Naperville 'assault weapons' bans fit within SCOTUS Second Amendment framework
Naperville, IL29 days ago
Texas authorities detail Liberal double homicide arrest
Hamlin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy