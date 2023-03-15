Open in App
Charleston, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice presents Rhododendron Award to Hurricane Philanthropist Brandi Jones

By Lootpress News Staff,

3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice presented the latest Rhododendron Award to Brandi Jones today.

“Brandi, you are so very deserving of this honor,” Gov. Justice said. “I want to thank you for your dedication to helping people in your community and all across West Virginia.”
The Rhododendron Award, created by First Lady Cathy Justice, recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, this award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.

“I am very honored and blessed to be receiving this award,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, I am just a person helping other people who need it. I truly believe that if you cannot find the resource, you can be the resource and make a difference in your community.”

Jones is a native of Hurricane. She has been a member of the Board of Directors and Fundraising Committee at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington for over seven years. She has organized and hosted community-wide fundraisers, collections, and programs, and has invited the community to join her in those efforts.

When a devastating flood swept across many parts of West Virginia in June of 2016, Jones facilitated fundraising efforts to help West Virginians impacted by the flood, including an organization called Friends Helping Friends – WV Strong.

Her organization helped her comprehensively respond to the needs of West Virginians as she learned of them. With the help of other organizations, businesses, and individuals, Jones provided hundreds of West Virginians with meals, supplies, clothing, and more.

