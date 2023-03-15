Abilene State Park makes a great option for Spring Break

(KMID/KPEJ)- 16 miles southwest of Abilene, the Abilene State Park has a lake, fishing pond, historic swimming pool, trails, camping, and more for the entire family to enjoy.

Entrance fees are only $5 daily with children ages 12 and under get in free.

While the park is open daily, it is highly recommended that visitors make reservations ahead of time due to the park frequently reaching capacity.

On land, activities vary from camping, hiking, geocaching, and birdwatching, to riding bikes and horses.

Additionally, you can go swimming, fishing, or boating on water. The swimming pool was built in the early 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The swimming pool is open each summer, but you can also swim in the lake at your own risk.

You can also fish from Lake Abilene or Buffalo Wallow Pond. The pond is a favorite among kids. You do not need a license to fish from shore in a state park.

Canoes and kayaks are available to rent near the lake. Lake Abilene is a no-wake lake, boat motors may not exceed idle speed.

Over 5 miles of horse trails are available; however, riders must check in and present proof of negative Coggins for horses.

If you are planning a group visit, there’s also two group recreation halls, with one being surrounded by campsites, perfect for RV groups.

For more information or any questions, please visit the park’s website or give them a call .

