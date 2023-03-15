Open in App
Abilene, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

Abilene State Park makes a great option for Spring Break

By Zachary Bordner,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtPu3_0lKJ4wo000

(KMID/KPEJ)- 16 miles southwest of Abilene, the Abilene State Park has a lake, fishing pond, historic swimming pool, trails, camping, and more for the entire family to enjoy.

Entrance fees are only $5 daily with children ages 12 and under get in free.

While the park is open daily, it is highly recommended that visitors make reservations ahead of time due to the park frequently reaching capacity.

On land, activities vary from camping, hiking, geocaching, and birdwatching, to riding bikes and horses.

Additionally, you can go swimming, fishing, or boating on water. The swimming pool was built in the early 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The swimming pool is open each summer, but you can also swim in the lake at your own risk.

You can also fish from Lake Abilene or Buffalo Wallow Pond. The pond is a favorite among kids. You do not need a license to fish from shore in a state park.

Canoes and kayaks are available to rent near the lake. Lake Abilene is a no-wake lake, boat motors may not exceed idle speed.

Over 5 miles of horse trails are available; however, riders must check in and present proof of negative Coggins for horses.

If you are planning a group visit, there’s also two group recreation halls, with one being surrounded by campsites, perfect for RV groups.

For more information or any questions, please visit the park’s website or give them a call .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Last minute Spring Break trip? Visit Fort Davis
Fort Davis, TX1 day ago
Bored on Spring Break? Visit the Monahans Sandhills State Park
Monahans, TX5 days ago
Take a Spring Break trip to Alpine
Alpine, TX2 days ago
Need Spring Break plans? Go see the famed Marfa Lights
Marfa, TX5 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Odessa High School on fire
Odessa, TX4 days ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.
Boise, ID17 hours ago
Another drinking party involving minors leads to shots fired
Odessa, TX1 day ago
OHS fire contained to field house
Odessa, TX4 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
Spend Spring Break at the Library
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Recognize this theft subject?
Odessa, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa and Howard split doubleheader, Wranglers win series
Odessa, TX9 hours ago
Big Spring Police looking for motorcycle thief
Big Spring, TX1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Jackalopes score early, hold on for shootout win
Odessa, TX9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy