Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawmakers want another day to decide on new commission to oversee prosecutors

By Richard Elliot,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197CVB_0lKJ3ql700

State lawmakers want to take another day before deciding if Georgia prosecutors need a special commission to oversee their jobs.

There are two bills in the legislature that would create a prosecutors oversight commission.

Critics say the Republican-controlled legislature is going after Democratic prosecutors to put pressure on them. But supporters say there are too many examples of prosecutorial misconduct to ignore.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was inside the special subcommittee hearing Wednesday as lawmakers decided to delay a vote on the bill that would create the commission.

The bills’ sponsor, State Sen. Randy Robertson, said it’s needed.

“I think that we have been given very bright examples over the past few years of prosecutorial misconduct,” Robertson said.

Robertson points to district attorneys such as Glynn County’s Jackie Johnson, who is accused of using her office to shield the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery.

She’s still waiting for trial.

TRENDING STORIES:

Critics also point to Athens-Clarke County DA Deborah Gonzalez. Opponents have filed a lawsuit to force her to prosecute certain crimes.

In a tweet, Gonzalez said such an oversight committee is not needed, “Because there are already a number of mechanisms in place to remove DA’s who have committed crimes and other transgressions, we do not need partisan legislation.”

“I absolutely think that this is politics,” said Atlanta Democratic state Sen. Tanya Miller, who is also an attorney.

She agrees that there are already enough mechanisms to remove irresponsible prosecutors and believes the Republican-sponsored bills are more about leverage on Democratic DAs than anything else.

“I don’t think this political reaction to one or two prosecutors that folks sort of are not happy with is appropriate,” Miller said.

Robertson, a Columbus Republican, insists his bill is all about holding rogue prosecutors accountable and nothing else.

“This legislation coming from me is based on real-life experiences and has absolutely nothing to do with politics,” Robertson said.

The judicial oversight committee oversees some 2,000 judges across Georgia. The proposed commission would oversee only about 200 or so prosecutors.

But critics say both commissions would cost the state the same amount of money.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Bill to keep guns away from children fails in Georgia legislative subcommittee
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
If this bill passes, your car may never get booted again
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Gun safety storage bill gets hearing in Georgia legislature, a first since Atlanta spa shootings
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Georgia | Georgia
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
How this Atlanta man beats the boot
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia Today: More trouble for Athens DA; Biden slips up about Carter funeral plan; Carter's legacy
Athens, GA4 days ago
Two Females Accused of Defrauding Area Residents of Up To $250,000
Woodbury, TN3 days ago
Georgia’s Jewish community needs support after antisemitic flyers found
Athens, GA3 days ago
Enough Fentanyl to kill 1.8 million people seized from Ga. trafficking ring, investigators say
Athens, GA2 days ago
The second largest bank failure in U.S. history just happened; Ga. professor shares financial insights
Athens, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy