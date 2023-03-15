Southwest Atlanta homeowner asking the city to help keep illegal dumpers off property

Imagine seeing trash, tires, and other items piled up on your property without your permission.

Larry Johnson, a local homeowner put up a camera and signs but it still has not stopped people from dumping trash in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to city administrators about this problem on Cedar Island Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

When Johnson bought his home 6 years he told Channel 2 Action News he noticed pretty quickly that it was an illegal dumping site.

He put up a surveillance camera and started recording people dumping mattresses and bags of trash.

“I would keep cleaning it up because you know if you don’t, people will continue to keep throwing stuff there,” he said.

At one point a few years ago he filed a complaint with code enforcement and they helped clean up the trash. Johnson would also call the police when he would catch people dumping.

TRENDING STORIES:

But as the trash piles up on the trailer he uses to haul things away he wants the city to at least put up a sign to deter the dumpers.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the city they said since this is Johnson’s property he is responsible for the clean-up.

He realizes confronting dumpers is dangerous but he doesn’t know what else to do.

“I got to come out here and defend my property and when people get caught red-handed, they don’t normally react nicely,” Johnson said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:



