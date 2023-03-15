Open in App
Lawrence, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Here’s why Kevin McCullar Jr. isn’t considering resting when KU basketball plays Howard

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal,

3 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — MJ Rice could tell how much pain Kevin McCullar Jr. was in just by the look on McCullar’s face.

Rice, who’d experienced back spasms himself earlier this season, had talked with McCullar about the symptoms that came with since McCullar began to experience them before Kansas closed out the regular season earlier this month on the road against Texas. See, McCullar had never had back spasms before. And through the time they spent at the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City last week, Rice could see firsthand how much those back spasms affected McCullar on the court and off of it.

At one point, while they were hanging out together, Rice saw McCullar relaxing and lying down. Then, McCullar moved a little. And Rice saw McCullar clench up immediately due to the pain.

But eventually, a couple of days after McCullar sat out the Big 12 tournament championship game to rest, McCullar said those back spasms went away. Rice, a freshman guard, certainly doesn’t see McCullar moving around in pain anymore. And it’s why McCullar isn’t looking to rest during Thursday’s game for 1-seed Kansas against 16-seed Howard in the NCAA tournament's West region.

“Once I started feeling better, I was — I’m all for it,” said McCullar, a redshirt senior guard. “If I’m feeling it, then of course I would have had to make another decision. But since I’m feeling good, I’m ready to go.”

McCullar definitely didn’t enjoy having to sit out the Big 12 tournament final, when Kansas lost against Texas. There was a title on the line, and winning another one this season with the Jayhawks mattered to McCullar. But he said the training and coaching staffs told him he should take a break and get his back feeling well again, and he knows that was the right decision for his season.

Now, Kansas can have a player like McCullar available that assistant coach Norm Roberts described as one of the best defenders in the country. The Jayhawks can have a player Roberts also praised for his ability to do the little things, like make great cuts on offense. And it’s things like that, that played a role in why McCullar was so valuable for a team that won the Big 12’s regular season title outright.

McCullar is more than the statistics he’s compiled. He’s more than the 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals he’s averaging per game. He’s one of Kansas’ regular starters and someone the Big 12’s head coaches voted to the league’s all-defensive team and All-Big 12 third team.

“Obviously he missed the championship not too many days ago, and I’m glad he’s healthy,” redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson said. “He’s out here having fun, and what a great team.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

