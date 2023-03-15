Afraid to go out into your own backyard for fear of becoming a meal...

With nicer weather here, and summer on the horizon it won’t be long before the mosquito makes its appearance, if it hasn’t already. Get ahead of the pest…

5 Things to help you be skeeter free this summer…

1 – Get rid of standing water on your property. All of it – it doesn’t take much to attract the mosquito. That includes in gutters and children’s play toys, as well as anywhere else water may collect.

2 – Use plenty of N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide when outside. Ok, so I was big-leaguing you on the name. You probably know it as DEET and it is an effective repellent.

3 – Have your home pest control company perform a mosquito service on your lawn. They will be able to treat areas that are susceptible to skeeters.

4 – Use GE Bug Lights on your deck area. Although these lights are not a repellent per se they do not attract mosquitoes like other incandescent lights do.

5 – Place a fan on your deck. Mosquitoes are notoriously weak fliers, so a steady stream of moving air can keep them away. Citronella candles also will provide mild relief, but they offer no more relief than any other type of candle producing smoke.

Btw – bug zappers and ultra-sonic devices although entertaining are not effective deterrents. Neither are eating garlic or taking B12. Purple martins aren’t even an effective way of mosquito control. Dragonflies on the other hand are natural predators.