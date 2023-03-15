It’s raining in… my garage!

Q – We have had rain for what seems like 17 weeks in a row. The worst part of the rain is that it seeps under our garage door and into our garage.

Is there a fix for this?

Randy – Atlanta

A – Actually there is an easier fix for this, then there is a more involved fix for this.

Let’s start with the easy first…

You can go to your favorite big box store and get a weather stripping or a sealer for the underneath of your garage door. You can also get one from a garage door specialist.

The stripping I prefer is the one that doesn’t attach to the door, but to the garage floor instead. Make sure you get a size long enough to cover the entire opening. If you have a super-wide door you may need to get two and cut and splice.

This is a job that will probably take less than a half-hour, but if you get all sorts of tools and measuring devices and stuff out you can probably stretch it out into an entire morning.

Try to get it as straight as possible and go at it.

Here is the bigger problem. Since water has a tough time going uphill, your problem tells me that your driveway slopes down to your garage. That means all the rain that falls in that area has a direct bee-line to your foundation, which is trouble waiting to happen.

You could really use a drain, or a new drive that slopes away from your house as it gets closer to your garage to keep that water away from your house in general. Or better yet, a sloping driveway that empties into a drain.

Remember – water and your foundation don’t mix well. Try to move it away as much as possible.