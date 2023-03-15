Open in App
Kalispell, MT
See more from this location?
KPAX

Panhandling ordinance being discussed in Kalispell

By Kiana Wilson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQFIT_0lKJ37Z100

KALISPELL - The Kalispell City Council is debating a panhandling ordinance that would make it a fineable offense to solicit or donate on city streets.

Council members reviewed a sample ordinance that holds both the driver and pedestrian responsible for the exchange of property or money during a Monday work session.

The exception to the proposed rules would be if the vehicle was legally parked.

Councilman Chad Graham says this isn’t an ordinance to specifically target panhandlers but to maintain the free flow of traffic on city streets.

The current ordinance prohibits certain acts of panhandling including panhandling within 20 feet of a street intersection, highway or bus stop, in any public transportation vehicle, or on private property.

Panhandling becomes a misdemeanor offense if there is any sort of aggressive behavior such as blocking a person's path or harassing.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the exchange of money or goods from a pedestrian to a vehicle and vice versa in the right of way and on city streets to create a free flow of traffic.

There would be a fine for both the pedestrian and driver if cited for breaking the ordinance.

The City Council will meet on Monday, March 20, 2023 ay their next regularly scheduled meeting where this ordinance will be discussed further.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kalispell, MT newsLocal Kalispell, MT
Kalispell group helping a national nonprofit provide reusable sanitary napkins
Kalispell, MT1 day ago
Jury Convicts Columbia Falls Man of Former Stepfather’s Murder
Columbia Falls, MT1 day ago
Kalispell bike relay raises money for youth impacted by medical hardships
Kalispell, MT5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Columbia Falls
Columbia Falls, MT4 days ago
Highway 93 reroute aims to reduce congestion, update sidewalks in Ronan
Ronan, MT8 days ago
Flathead officials search for missing teen
Kalispell, MT3 days ago
Here Are The Top 5 Safest Cities In Montana For 2023
Bozeman, MT5 days ago
Man charged with running over MHP trooper near Eureka pleads not guilty
Eureka, MT5 days ago
FWP Block Management Program opening up private land for hunting
Dayton, MT4 days ago
Pothole fixing season arrives in Kalispell
Kalispell, MT10 days ago
Whitefish reviewing recreational marijuana ordinances
Whitefish, MT12 days ago
Man jailed after fleeing law enforcement in Sanders County
Thompson Falls, MT11 days ago
Man dead after single vehicle crash on Hwy 93
Ronan, MT10 days ago
Sen. Tester visits Kalispell, discusses healthcare savings for seniors
Kalispell, MT8 days ago
Flathead County Science Fair brings students' questions and curiosities to life
Kalispell, MT9 days ago
Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Ronan identified
Ronan, MT10 days ago
New GNP superintendent discusses upcoming busy season
West Glacier, MT11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy